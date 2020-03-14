Coronavirus quarantine time: Best shows to binge while you're stuck at home

Has the coronavirus pandemic left you housebound for the foreseeable future? Far and wide COVID-19 is disrupting the public's daily lives, as government officials across the globe urge citizens to stay indoors and self-quarantine to reduce the risks of picking up the virus or spreading it to others.

The entertainment industry has also taken a toll, as the list of television and movie productions on hiatus continues to grow by the hour. So now is the perfect time to grab your pillows and blankets (along with that hand sanitizer) and feast your eyes on content that will keep you occupied from the comfort of your home.

Fox News has compiled a list of the hottest shows at the moment available on a number of streaming services. Happy bingeing!

HUNTERS

Has the lull of staying put left you with a desire to get your adrenaline pumping? Look no further than Al Pacino's latest drama series "HUNTERS." The drama follows a team of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City seeking justice and revenge as they discover escaped Nazis living in America.

The crime series shows the squad fighting conspiracies as they race against the clock to thwart the Nazis' new genocidal plans.

The series' first season, also starring Josh Radnor and Dylan Baker, is currently available on Amazon Prime.

Love Is Blind

"Love Is Blind" is a new Netflix dating show that has gone completely viral and captured the world's attention. The show follows 30 singles looking for love in a new, unconventional way. On the 10-part series, the men and women attempt to find their forever partner without ever seeing them. If and when a strong connection is felt, the individuals propose, prompting a first time face-to-face encounter.

The reality series is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Circle

There's nothing like watching a social experiment unfold while seeking your own safety indoors. In Netflix's "The Circle," viewers can watch a group of competitors living in tiny corridors with the only option of interacting with others through a social media platform called "The Circle."

The reality show contestants are tasked with finding strategies to appear likable on screen in the 12 captivating episodes. Although ducking catfishers proves difficult, it could be worth it in the end, thanks to the $100,000 prize.

Check out the 12 captivating episodes now streaming on Netflix.

Devs

Sci-fi lovers rejoice! Hulu's new 8-part miniseries "Devs" directed by Alex Garland focuses on a young software engineer named Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) who works for Silicon Valley-based tech company Amaya. Chan goes on a quest for truth as she investigates her boyfriend's suspected suicide, which leads her to Forest (Nick Offerman), the tech company's CEO.

Check out "Devs" on Hulu to find out how Lily's journey of twists and turns uncovers a tech conspiracy that may impact the entire world.

Amazing Stories

Steven Spielberg's 1985 "Amazing Stories" is reimagined in this 2020 reboot, which premiered on Apple TV on March 6. Executive produced by Spielberg, the streaming service delivers a combination of fantasy, horror and science fiction anthology series, giving viewers a closer look at today's biggest filmmakers, writers and directors.

"Amazing Stories" is now on Apple TV.

You

Since going outside is limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, it may be the perfect time to watch season two of "You," where Penn Badgley returns as a seemingly-charming man who is actually leading a double life as a serial killer. Viewers are kept on their toes as he strikes up a conversation with a woman named Love in a bookstore. Check out season 2 on Netflix to find out Love's fate. Although, there is one grave warning: the series may leave viewers never wanting to strike up conversations with strangers within grocery stores, coffee shops or bookstores again.

The Mandalorian

"The Mandalorian" is a hit for "Star Wars" franchise fans. The series is set in the Star Wars universe and readers may already recognize one of its fan-favorite characters, "The Child," who is a pint-sized version of Yoda. The adorable character went viral on the Internet and fans aptly re-named him "Baby Yoda."

The series serves as the first live-action Star Wars television series and stars Pedro Pascal from the "Game of Thrones" as a gunfighter in the galaxy. Other stars include Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, and Taika Waititi.

The series is streaming on Disney+.

Star Trek: Picard

"Star Trek" lovers who haven't yet seen CBS All Acess' "Star Trek: Picard" will enjoy Patrick Stewart's return to his role as Jean-Luc Picard. In the iconic role, the series focuses on the retired admiral as he is still mourning the loss of Lieutenant Commander Data played by Brent Spiner.

It's now available to watch on CBS All Access.