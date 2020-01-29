'Contagion' climbs iTunes movie charts as coronavirus outbreak spreads

The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus has caused a recent surge in viewership of the 2011 thriller "Contagion."

As more cases of coronavirus have emerged in the U.S., The Hollywood Reporter reported the Steven Soderbergh flick in the Top 10 films on iTunes on Tuesday, joining Oscar-nominated films like "Joker," "Parasite," "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," and "Ford v Ferrari," as well as other new releases.

"Contagion" has since floated around the 15th spot in the ranking.

The film, which stars Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law and Kate Winslet, follows the rapid spread of a worldwide disease as the U.S. government and the healthcare community struggle to contain the illness and find a cure.

There are five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. However, a Philadelphia-based pharmaceutical company is helping to fast-track a vaccine to help quell the deadly outbreak.

Backed by a fresh $9 million grant from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which receives money from public and private funding, Inovio Pharmaceuticals will begin developing the vaccine along with University of Pennsylvania-based research facility, the Wistar Institute, to ensure that it is available within the next few months.

Over 200 Americans were evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and landed at a military base in California on Wednesday. A team dressed in white protective suits could be seen gathered near the airplane after it landed, and three charter buses were parked nearby. A statement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said the team was made up of CDC medical officers who were deployed to again assess the health of passengers.

