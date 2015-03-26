Expand / Collapse search
Conan O'Brien's New Show Has Odd Name

(Teamcoco.com)

Conan O'Brien announced the name of his new late night talk show on a Youtube video.

The host wrote the name on a piece of paper with a Sharpie, then showed it to the camera.

"Conan."

"Conan. Simple. Pure. Like the man himself," he said, before looking again at the paper.

"Actually, this 'n' looks like a 'w.' Conaw. Conaw," he repeated. "Coming to TBS. I have to stick with that now, because we're only doing one take of this thing."

"Conaw" premieres November 8.