Coming up on Fox News, June 28, 2019 and this weekend

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Country music star Walker Hayes performs "Don't Let Her" in the latest installment of Fox & Friends' All-American Summer Concert Series.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Robert S. Kaplan, president and CEO Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Lara Trump, Trump 2020 senior campaign adviser.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "SCOTUS Delivers Setback to the Trump White House"- Before going into recess for the summer, the Supreme Court blocked a citizenship question from being added to the 2020 census, and President Trump isn’t happy. Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst, weighs in. The FAA uncovered a new software issue with the Boeing 737 Max jet, which is likely to keep it grounded. Fox Business Network’s Jeff Flock explains how this is affecting both the company and passengers. Don't miss the good news with Fox News' Tonya J. Powers. Plus, commentary by Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday."

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis, operating executive with the Carlyle Group; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News roaming correspondent-at-large; Mercedes Schlapp, White House director of strategic communications; Shannon Bream, host of "Fox News @ Night"; former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and Fox News contributor; Mark Kram Jr. on his new book, "Smokin' Joe: The Life of Joe Frazier."

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Dr. James C. Dobson, founder and president of Family Talk, discusses what needs to be done to end the crisis on the border and Jen Kerns gives her take on Round 2 of the first Democratic primary debate

The Guy Benson Show, 3 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday"; Kayleigh McEnany, Trump 2020 national press secretary; Leslie Marshall, Fox News contributor; Michael Auslin, Payson J. Treat fellow in Contemporary Asia at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

On Fox News Weekend:

Saturday:

Cavuto Live, 10 a.m. ET: Coverage of President Trump heading to South Korea after wrapping up pivotal trade meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Two 2020 Democratic presidential candidates – former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts -- will break down the top issues from this week’s Democratic primary debates, including taxes and health care. Plus, new reaction from the border as some Democrats push to decriminalize illegal immigration.

Sunday:

Life, Liberty & Levin, 10 p.m. ET: Mark Levin takes an in-depth look at the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates’ socialist entitlement proposals, and then sits down with Forrest Lucas, founder and owner of Lucas Oil, to talk capitalism, President Trump, and his own rags-to-riches story.

