What's coming to Amazon Prime Video in April amid the coronavirus pandemic

As people all around the world continue to stay inside binge-watching TV and movies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a slew of new shows and movies are headed to Amazon Prime Video in the month of April.

Self-quarantining is no fun, but thanks to streaming services like Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video refreshing their library every month, it doesn’t have to be that boring. In April, those who have a Prime subscription can stop lamenting about all the movies they neglected to see in theaters when they could by catching up on recent releases like “Rambo: Last Blood,” “Hotel Artemis” and “The Lighthouse.” Or, if you’re more of a TV viewer, a new season of “Bosch” and other originals drop on Prime Video with the right subscription as well.

To help people plan their next few weeks of self-isolating below is a rundown of some of the things coming to Amazon Prime Video in April:

April 1

Movies

A View to a Kill (4K UHD) (1985)

Bangkok Dangerous (2010)

Bird Of Paradise (1932)

Blind Husbands (1919)

Broken Blossoms (1919)

Daniel Boone (1936)

Diamonds Are Forever (4K UHD) (1971)

Diary Of A Hitman (1991)

Die Another Day (4K UHD) (2002)

Dishonored Lady (1947)

Dollface (1945)

Dr. No (4K UHD) (1962)

Dr. T & The Women (2000)

Drums In The Deep South (1951)

For Your Eyes Only (4K UHD) (1981)

From Russia with Love (4K UHD) (1964)

Gator (1976)

Gods And Monsters (1999)

Goldeneye (4K UHD) (1995)

Goldfinger (4K UHD) (1964)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

I Am Legend (2007)

Licence to Kill (4K UHD) (1989)

Live and Let Die (4K UHD) (1973)

Mark Of Zorro (1920)

Moonraker (4K UHD) (1979)

Mutiny (1952)

Never Say Never Again (4K UHD) (1983)

Octopussy (4K UHD) (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (4K UHD) (1969)

Repentance (2014)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Son Of Monte Cristo (1940)

Tarzan The Fearless (1933)

The Bodyguard (1992)

The Boost (1988)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hoodlum (1951)

The Living Daylights (4K UHD) (1987)

The Lost World (1925)

The Man with the Golden Gun (4K UHD) (1974)

The New Adventures Of Tarzan (1935)

The Sender (1982)

The Spy Who Loved Me (4K UHD) (1977)

The World is Not Enough (4K UHD) (1999)

Thunderball (4K UHD) (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (4K UHD) (1997)

You Only Live Twice (4K UHD) (1967)



Series

America In Color: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bronx SIU: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (MotoTrend on Demand)

El Rey del Valle: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Foyle's War: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Molly of Denali: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Our Wedding Story: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Vida: Season 1 (STARZ)



April 3

Movies

Invisible Life - Amazon Original movie (2019)



Series

Tales from the Loop - Amazon Original series: Season 1



April 10

Movies

Les Misérables – Amazon Original movie (2019)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

April 14

Movies

Vault (2019)

April 16

Movies

The Lighthouse (2019)



April 17

Movies

Selah and the Spades - Amazon Original movie (2019)



Series

Bosch - Amazon Original series: Season 6

Dino Dana - Amazon Original series: Season 3B



April 20

Movies

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)