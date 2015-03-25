Comic actor Jay Leggett dies doing what he loved best: deer hunting

"We're here, we're healthy, we're hunting. We're home."

That's what comic actor Jay Leggett told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2010 while out on a hunting trip with a reporter to promote his documentary "To the Hunt: Deer Season in Tomahawk, Wisconsin" about the region's deer hunting culture.

On Saturday, the "In Living Color" actor died doing what he loved best, hunting in northern Wisconsin.

Leggett died after collapsing on the first day of deer season, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He was 50.

READ MORE: QA with Leggett on love of deer hunting.

Leggett's death is believed to be heart-related, but the coroner says the official cause of death is still pending.

The actor died at the family cabin in Tomahawk, Wis., where he grew up. Though Leggett lived in Los Angeles, he frequently returned to Tomahawk, where he filmed his 2010 documentary.

"It's my favorite place on earth," Leggett told the paper.

In addition to "In Living Color," Leggett appeared in "Ally McBeal" and "NYPD Blue." He also wrote and produced "Employee of the Month" and "Without a Paddle."

-TVGuide.com contributed to this report.