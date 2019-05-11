Bill Maher tells Dems 'stop talking, do something' about Trump; CNN's Van Jones compares left to 'Chicken Little'

Liberal late-night host Bill Maher voiced his frustration on his "Real Time" show Friday night, calling on Democrats to stop talking and really do something about President Trump. Along the way, he also voiced exhaustion with the Mueller report and its aftermath.

"Democrats, either do something or stop talking about it. Because I think you're just making yourselves look weak. You're just making yourselves look like people who talk and talk and don't do anything," Maher said.

House Judiciary Committee Democrats did do something Friday: They introduced a bill calling for presidents to be held accountable for alleged criminal conduct -- a direct swipe at the White House amid the heated battle over access to the Russia investigation report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

CNN host Van Jones, a guest on "Real Time," criticized what he described as the left's "dynamic" during the Trump era. He blamed it for diminishing the Democratic Party's objections to the president.

"You know, it's still part of the problem ... is that we have had this almost 'Chicken Little' kind of dynamic on the left. Like, literally every tweet is like the end of the Republic, "Jones said, referencing the fable of a young chicken hysterically thinking the world was ending.

He added, "And so now that we are actually have arrived at that place people don't take us seriously."

Maher asked his panel numerous times for the Democrats' plan to deal with President Trump, asking over and over if impeachment would work.

Former Obama administration official Nayyera Haq jumped in and said that Democrats should hold Attorney General William Barr and others accountable for their actions.

"I think the Democrats need to be willing to arrest people who break the law," Haq said.

Haq said she believed Democrats were doing the right thing by going through underlying evidence in the Mueller report and promoting a "run out the clock" strategy with no intention of actually impeaching the president.

"Democrats can peel away the layers because they are entitled to, as committee chairpeople, all of the underlying evidence. Do that in open testimony, have that come out. If you need to start impeachment, start it. Run out the clock so Donald Trump cannot avoid this until he is up for election," Haq said.

Maher was not sold on Haq's strategy and expressed it while Jones spoke of Russian President Vladamir Putin.

"What are we doing? These are things we know already. Putin's bad, Republicans suck. I don't care anymore about that," Maher said, frustrated.

Maher asked, "What's the next move? What's the plan, Stan?"

"She just gave you the plan," Jones responded.

"That's not a good one," Maher said.



