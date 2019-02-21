CNN’s Don Lemon: It’s ‘not his fault’ Jussie Smollett lost in the ‘court of public opinion’

CNN anchor Don Lemon offered his perspective of the growing controversy surrounding “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Three weeks after Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime, he turned himself in to police on Thursday morning on a felony charge for filing a false police report as various leaks from the Chicago PD have indicated that he may have orchestrated the attack.

During his opening monologue, Lemon told his viewers that the story was “personal” since he and Smollett had been acquaintances and were in constant communication since the alleged incident and that Smollett told Lemon what he said had happened to him, which he admitted raised lots of questions.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT ARRESTED, IN CUSTODY OF CHICAGO POLICE

He stressed that while Smollett is “innocent until proven guilty,” he still “squandered the good will of a whole lot of people” if his story wasn’t true.

“He even lied to a lot of people… including me. And that’s not cool,” Lemon said to his viewers. “He squandered the good will of very high-profile people who one day may be running this country like Kamala Harris and Cory Booker and people like President Trump.”

COOK COUNTY STATE'S ATTORNEY RECUSES HERSELF FROM JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASE

During a panel discussion, Lemon argued that appearing on morning shows “no longer works” when it comes to handling a PR crisis. And because it was a “political” story and not an entertainment one, he should have taken his case to “cable news or on social media.”

JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S SIBLINGS SLAM 'IRRESPONSIBLE' MEDIA

“Nothing against morning shows, I love all of my colleagues there, I think they do a great job, but that’s not where it is now,” Lemon said. “Come on a show like this or any of my colleagues and sit down with us live for an hour or however long it takes, answer the questions that need to be answered from real journalists — I shouldn’t say that, from journalists who don’t have to worry about the entertainment arm of their particular company.”

'THE DAILY SHOW' HOST TREVOR NOAH: JUSSIE SMOLLETT DESERVES AN EMMY FOR 'GOOD MORNING AMERICA' INTERVIEW

Lemon insisted that Smollett has already “lost the fight in the court of public opinion,” he hesitated to blame him for that defeat.

“He lost because — not his fault. Maybe people were — I don’t know what they were saying to him, maybe because of his representatives. Who knows? But it was handled poorly,” Lemon told the panel.

'GMA' HOST ROBIN ROBERTS: JUSSIE SMOLLETT'S ATTACK STORY WAS CREDIBLE AT TIME OF INTERVIEW

CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson pushed back, saying Smollett “went out and gave the interview” for "Good Morning America."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CNN anchor later complimented "GMA" host Robin Roberts, saying she did a “terrific job” with her interview with Smollett. But also doubled down, telling his panel that handling a crisis with morning show appearance is “old school.”