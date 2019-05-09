CNN's Powers, Sciutto: 'Real Republican' today means 'sucking up to Trump'

CNN’s Jim Sciutto and political analyst Kirsten Powers said that today's definition of a Republican is someone who compromises “every single value you have in furtherance of Donald Trump.”

The remarks followed the news that Republican Sen. Richard Burr-led Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. to testify in the wake of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

A statement from Trump Jr. called Burr a “so-called Republican senator too cowardly to stand up to his boss Mark Warner and the rest of the resistance Democrats on the committee.”

But Sciutto and Powers said that the statement somehow shows what it means to be a Republican under the Trump administration.

“This is Burr,” Powers said during a Thursday broadcast. “This isn’t, like, a former Senator Jeff Flake or — I’m not calling them so-called Republicans, I’m just saying people who had big public beef with the president — or Corker, this is Burr. How significant is that?”

“In the Trump era, what being a Republican means is being somebody who kowtows to Trump, right? In their world, you are not a real Republican if you’re not sucking up to Trump and compromising every single value you have in furtherance of Donald Trump.”

Powers went on to add that “There aren’t very many people who have followed the senator and would think that he’s anything other than a rock-ribbed Republican. So it is noteworthy that we aren’t seeing a lot of Republicans actually interested in holding the Trump administration accountable, but he seems to be.”

Sciutto agreed with the interpretation, saying: “No, you’re right, the new definition is fealty, right? I mean, if you raise a question you are somehow not a Republican.”

The subpoena to Trump Jr. is in regards to remarks he made while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2017, The Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.

The committee’s desire to speak to Trump Jr. follows testimony from Michael Cohen, the president’s former attorney, in February.

The move to subpoena Trump Jr. was met with disapproval from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who argued that politicians should redirect their energy away from investigating potential Russian collusion.

".@DonaldJTrumpJr has already spent dozens of hours testifying in front of Congressional committees,” McCarthy tweeted. “Endless investigations—by either party—won't change the fact that there was NO collusion. It's time to move on. It’s time to focus on ISSUES, not investigations."