CNN panel discusses whether Trump will accept election defeat, ignores Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams

A CNN panel discussed whether President Donald Trump will accept the results of the 2020 election if he loses, but completely overlooked remarks made by former Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams, both who have repeatedly suggested their elections were "stolen" from them.

It began when Liberty University president and vocal Trump supporter Jerry Falwell Jr. tweeted over the weekend that the president should have "2 years added" to his first term for time "stolen" due to the Russia investigation, which he referred to as a "corrupt failed coup."

The president retweeted that message and expressed similar sentiment the following day.

That apparently sounded the alarms over at CNN as "AC360" anchor Anderson Cooper questioned whether there was "any valid concern" that Trump would not accept a narrow defeat in 2020 after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif expressed skepticism that he won't.

After USA Today columnist and CNN liberal commentator Kirsten Powers called it a "reasonable thing to worry about," fellow commentator and former Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes told Cooper that he "can't believe we're talking about this," calling the panel discussion about it "absurd."

"This is about character assassination. This is about smearing him. It's just the same as calling him a racist," Cortes said.

Cortes claimed that Cooper and "many people on the left" accuse Trump of having "authoritarian tendencies," but the CNN anchor denied that he's "on the left." The panel continued to debate whether or not there was an "attempted coup" against the president, which Cooper and Powers firmly denied.

During the discussion about accepting the results of an election, Cooper failed to mention the various remarks made by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after losing in the 2016 election as well as ones made by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams after losing the Georgia governor's election in the 2018 midterms.

On Saturday, Clinton suggested that the 2016 election was "stolen" from her because of Russia's interference as a warning for Democrats running in 2020.

"You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you," Clinton told the Los Angeles crowd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Abrams told The Houston Chronicle last week that she "won" the governorship against elected and current Georgia governor Brian Kemp.

"I'm here to tell you a secret that makes Breitbart and [Fox News host] Tucker Carlson go crazy: We won,” Abrams claimed. “I am not delusional. I know I am not the governor of Georgia -- possibly yet."

Abrams insists that "voter suppression" prevented her from winning outright as she continuously boasted about the historic voter turnout her race against Kemp received.

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, also expressed that Abrams and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum that they would have won their elections if it weren't for "voter suppression."

“Let’s say this loud and clear, Without voter suppression, Stacey Abrams would be the governor of Georgia. Andrew Gillum is the governor of Florida," Harris told the NAACP audience.