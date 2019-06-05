Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style
Published

CMT Music Awards: Carly Pearce dazzles in sequin mini

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Carly Pearce never gave up on country music dreamsVideo

Carly Pearce never gave up on country music dreams

Country newcomer Carly Pearce releases new single 'Hide the Wine.'

Carly Pearce promised lots of sparkles for her 2019 CMT Music Awards' look -- and the "Closer To You" songstress delivered!

Hitting the red carpet at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for one of country music's biggest nights on Wednesday, the 29-year-old dazzled in a colorful sequin mini which she paired with black strappy heels.

Pearce -- who is nominated for Female Video of the Year and will also be presenting -- previously shared details about her award show outfit with Fox News.

HOW CARLY PEARCE WENT FROM CLEANING AIRBNBS TO BECOMING COUNTRY MUSIC'S NEXT BIG THING 

Carly Pearce poses on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday.

Carly Pearce poses on the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)

"... To choose my look, my stylist, Amber, brought a rack of clothes, and we both loved it before I even put it on, versus all the rest of the dresses that we tried on," she explained to us.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All I can say is it's sassy and sparkly," the country music singer-songwriter added.

The 2019 CMT Music Awards airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.