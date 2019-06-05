CMT Music Awards: Carly Pearce dazzles in sequin mini

Carly Pearce promised lots of sparkles for her 2019 CMT Music Awards' look -- and the "Closer To You" songstress delivered!

Hitting the red carpet at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for one of country music's biggest nights on Wednesday, the 29-year-old dazzled in a colorful sequin mini which she paired with black strappy heels.

Pearce -- who is nominated for Female Video of the Year and will also be presenting -- previously shared details about her award show outfit with Fox News.

"... To choose my look, my stylist, Amber, brought a rack of clothes, and we both loved it before I even put it on, versus all the rest of the dresses that we tried on," she explained to us.

"All I can say is it's sassy and sparkly," the country music singer-songwriter added.

The 2019 CMT Music Awards airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.