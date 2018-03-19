Cirque du Soleil aerialist who plunged to his death was trying new act for the first time

Cirque du Soleil acrobat Yann Arnaud, who died after his hand slipped off the double rings and fell 20 feet during a performance in Florida on Saturday, was trying out a new act for the first time, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Times cited an unverified Instagram account that the newspaper reported belonged to the aerialist. Arnaud, 38, plunged to his death during the show VOLTA in Tampa, after seemingly sharing his excitement about trying out his new act.

In what may have been a prophetic message, the French acrobat apparently wrote it was finally time to try out a new act he had been hard at work on.

“After so much work and training and staging, our straps duo act is finally in the show tonight. It’s time to go for it,” the Instagram message on Saturday read.

The Instagram account that beared Arnaud's name has more than 12,000 followers and more than 300 past posts, many of which are about the famed theatrical company.

Cirque du Soleil announced on Twitter that Arnaud fell while performing an aerial straps number during the show.

Tampa police said they were investigating the death, though they said in a release that it appears to be accidental. Arnaud died at a hospital early Sunday. He had been a Cirque du Soleil performer for more than 15 years.

Cirque du Soleil canceled its final two Tampa performances Sunday.

"The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy," the entertainment group's President Daniel Lamarre said in a statement. "We are currently gathering more information about this tragic event. We are offering our full and transparent collaboration to the authorities as they look into the circumstances of this accident."

This isn’t the first time a Cirque du Soleil performer has been injured or killed on the job.

Former Olympian Lisa Skinner lost her grip during a solo aerial hoops act in November 2016 and plummeted about 16 feet to the floor. She had to be put in a neck brace before being transported to the hospital.

In October 2013, veteran acrobat Sarah Guyard-Guillot fell 94 feet to her death during the conclusion of a performance, which marked the first onstage fatality in Cirque du Soleil's history.

