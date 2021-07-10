Expand / Collapse search
Christina Haack, Joshua Hall go swimming in Tulum, Mexico

The trip coincided with Haack’s 38th birthday on Friday, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Christina Haack and new boyfriend Joshua Hall appear to be getting along together just fine, thank you very much.

Photographers in Tulum, Mexico, on the Yucatan Peninsula, recently spotted the couple sharing some time together – including in the water.

The trip coincided with Haack’s 38th birthday on Friday, according to Page Six of the New York Post.

The entire trip was planned by Hall, Radar Online reported.

Haack, the star of "Flip or Flop" and "Christina on the Coast," was spotted at one point in a blue babydoll dress and a pink tank top, according to the report.

Later she was seen in a pink bikini.

Hall, a real estate agent from Austin, Texas, who is a former police officer, was introduced as Haack’s new beau in a recent Instagram post, according to Page Six.

Joshua Hall and Christina Haack during their vacation in Mexico. (MEGA)

She wrote that they met "this past spring," while she was taking some time off from social media. The post included a shot of the couple together on a beach.

Haack shares a 1-year-old son, Hudson, from a previous relationship with British TV host Ant Anstead, 42, who has recently been linked to two-time Oscar winner Renee Zellwegger, 52, according to Page Six.

Joshua Hall and Christina Haack during their vacation in Mexico. (MEGA)

Haack also has two other children, Radar Online reported.

