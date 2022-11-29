Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Christina Applegate cast in 'It's a Wonderful Life' table read, will star alongside Brendan Fraser

The 51-year-old, who has been acing since she was a child, was diagnosed with MS in the summer of 2021

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Christina Applegate in tears as she thanks her daughter for standing by her through everything Video

Christina Applegate in tears as she thanks her daughter for standing by her through everything

Christina Applegate thanked her friends and family for taking care of her, especially her daughter, who she called "the most important" person.

After announcing "Dead to Me" might be her last on-screen acting role due to her battle with multiple sclerosis, Christina Applegate has reportedly been cast as Mary Bailey in the live table read of "It’s a Wonderful Life" for the Ed Asner Family Center next month. 

The "Bad Moms" actress will star alongside Brendan Fraser as lead George Bailey, and a celebrity-filled supporting cast that includes Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons, Jean Smart and Ken Jeong, among others, according to Entertainment Tonight. 

The story centers on the character of George Bailey who considers suicide until his guardian angel intervenes and shows him all the people whose lives he has touched and the difference he has made in the community.

The Baileys were first played by James Stewart and Donna Reed in the 1946 Oscar-nominated Frank Capra film. 

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE REVEALS ROLE ON ‘DEAD TO ME’ MAY BE LAST DUE TO MS DIAGNOSIS 

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year. 

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year.  (Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Applegate, 51, was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease last year while shooting the last season of the Netflix drama "Dead to Me."

Applegate recently told Variety of her character, "Jen Harding is the one, who — who knows, quite possibly the last one I’ll play. With my disease, I don’t know how capable I am."

The actress has detailed her struggles with the disease online, saying she has to use walking sticks to get around. She also noted she has trouble sleeping, and some days it’s difficult to get out of bed. 

    Christina Applegate will play Mary Bailey first portrayed by Donna Reed, left, in the 1946 film.  (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

    Christina Applegate will star as Mary Bailey in the Ed Asner Family Center's live table read of "It's a Wonderful Life" next month.  (Ed Asner Family Center)

Earlier this month, Applegate said she was "incredibly honored" to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She received her honor barefoot, explain on Twitter that shoes can hurt people with MS or make them feel off balance. 

"So today I was me. Barefoot," she tweeted on Nov. 15. 

Christina Applegate was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year. 

Christina Applegate was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.  (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

The table read will air live at 5 p.m. PT on Dec. 11 and tickets benefit the Ed Asner Family Center," which "provides a safe and transformative environment for families with special needs children," according to its website. 

A rep for Applegate didn't immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Trending