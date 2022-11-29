Christina Applegate cast in 'It's a Wonderful Life' table read, will star alongside Brendan Fraser

After announcing "Dead to Me" might be her last on-screen acting role due to her battle with multiple sclerosis, Christina Applegate has reportedly been cast as Mary Bailey in the live table read of "It’s a Wonderful Life" for the Ed Asner Family Center next month.

The "Bad Moms" actress will star alongside Brendan Fraser as lead George Bailey, and a celebrity-filled supporting cast that includes Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons, Jean Smart and Ken Jeong, among others, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The story centers on the character of George Bailey who considers suicide until his guardian angel intervenes and shows him all the people whose lives he has touched and the difference he has made in the community.

The Baileys were first played by James Stewart and Donna Reed in the 1946 Oscar-nominated Frank Capra film.

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE REVEALS ROLE ON ‘DEAD TO ME’ MAY BE LAST DUE TO MS DIAGNOSIS

Applegate, 51, was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease last year while shooting the last season of the Netflix drama "Dead to Me."

Applegate recently told Variety of her character, "Jen Harding is the one, who — who knows, quite possibly the last one I’ll play. With my disease, I don’t know how capable I am."

The actress has detailed her struggles with the disease online, saying she has to use walking sticks to get around. She also noted she has trouble sleeping, and some days it’s difficult to get out of bed.

Earlier this month, Applegate said she was "incredibly honored" to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She received her honor barefoot, explain on Twitter that shoes can hurt people with MS or make them feel off balance.

"So today I was me. Barefoot," she tweeted on Nov. 15.

The table read will air live at 5 p.m. PT on Dec. 11 and tickets benefit the Ed Asner Family Center," which "provides a safe and transformative environment for families with special needs children," according to its website.

A rep for Applegate didn't immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.