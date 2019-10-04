Chrissy Teigen’s new tattoo blasted on social media for ‘strong Holocaust vibes’

Chrissy Teigen showcased a new tattoo on Instagram on Thursday evening -- and many people are not happy about it.

The former swimsuit model debuted a series of small numbers alongside her inner-forearm. A close-up shot of the new ink revealed the birthdates of her husband , John Legend (12/28/78), daughter, Luna (4/14/16), and son, Miles (5/16/18) in a barcode-esque font.

Many of Teigen’s followers thought her new tattoo was unique.

“The ultimate mnemonic device!” Legend wrote in the comments section of the post, while comedian David Spade got in on the banter, adding: “I use these lotto numbers, too. Small world.”

However, other social media followers were less enthused, saying the tat came off as insensitive.

“Yikes really strong Holocaust vibes,” wrote one critic about the outspoken Teigen’s Instagram snap, referencing the dehumanizing Holocaust practice of tattooing Jewish detainees at concentration camps with identifying numbers. The practice was scorned as dehumanizing during the period.

Other fans wondered if the “Bring the Funny” judge was even aware of the historic connotations when she chose the tattoo design.

“Chrissy, I love you,” one commenter said. “I just wish people were more aware of the connection to the Holocaust when they elect to get forearm tattoos of numbers.” Another commenter echoed the sentiment, writing, “I think this would make any Jewish person very uncomfortable even if unintentionally.”

The backlash didn’t stop there. An additional detractor lambasted the social media maven and wondered if society even cares about history.

“Is anyone else a little bothered by the fact that she got a series of numbers on her forearm?” asked the commenter. “Is the Holocaust really that far removed from our reality? Anyone??”

“Should have thought this one through,” chided yet another commenter.

Teigen’s tattoo was done by celebrity artist Daniel Winter. Teigen can add herself to a long list of Hollywood notables sporting his designs, including Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff and Busy Phillips.

A rep for Teigen did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.