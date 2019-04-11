Chrissy Teigen says women should say these words more frequently: 'F--- you'

Model Chrissy Teigen gave her advice to women Wednesday during the House Democrats’ annual retreat.

Teigen, 33, appeared at the panel at the Lansdowne Resort and Spa in Leesburg, Va., with her husband, singer John Legend, Politico reported. The celebrity couple spoke about President Trump, his presidency and Ivanka Trump. The moderator, former MSNBC host Melissa Harris-Perry asked the entertainer a question regarding what word she hoped more women would say.

“Speaker Pelosi has helped to demonstrate in her practice how to say ‘no.’ If there was one word you would help, particularly women, use more frequently, what would that one word be?” Harris-Perry asked.

“F--- you,” Teigen said. Her husband began laughing before being joined by his wife.

“I’m so sorry Speaker Pelosi. I love you so much,” Teigen said.

While clapping and laughing, Legend said he “actually knew she was going to say that.”

Teigen addressed her comment on Twitter calling on her followers to vote.

“Yes, I said if not in those words, at least with your eyes and your vote!” she wrote.