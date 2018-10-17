Chris Hemsworth wraps filming on 'Men in Black' reboot: 'Can’t wait to show what we’ve put together'

Another exciting upcoming film is in the can!

Chris Hemsworth and co-star Tessa Thompson just finished shooting the "Men in Black" reboot and the "Bad Times at the El Royale" actor decided to mark the occasion with a very special post on Instagram.

Sporting his black suit and a fake scratch on his face, Hemsworth snapped a black-and-white pic from the last set of the shoot. He’s joined in the frame by Thompson and the film’s director, F. Gary Gray.

“That’s a wrap on MIB for me!!” the 35-year-old Australian captioned the image.

“From London to Morocco to Italy and NYC. Thank you to all the fantastic cast and crew who took part on this epic journey and our director F. Gary Gray, cheers for the fun times, big laughs and solid memories. Can’t wait to show what we’ve put together. see you all soon.”

This isn’t the only peek fans have gotten of the film from the co-stars.

Less than a week ago, Thompson shared a photo of herself and Hemsworth climbing a sandy hill in the desert while using umbrellas to hide from the sun. Could this be from the Moroccan portion of the production?

Hemsworth also posted a fast-spinning shot of one of the film’s sets in September, hinting at the sheer scale of the production. Thompson and Hemsworth have also shared some sweet joint selfies along the way as well.

Details on the film’s plot are limited but this iteration of "Men in Black" is a spinoff of the franchise starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. The movie centers around a full-fledged alien invasion, which the government agents must stop.

Thompson and Hemsworth previously worked together on "Thor: Ragnarok."