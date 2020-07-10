'Chicken Run' star Julia Sawalha told her voice sounds 'too old' for sequel, responds with at-home voice test

Julia Sawalha, who voiced one of the main characters in the 2000 movie “Chicken Run,” released a lengthy statement revealing that she was told her voice sounds “too old” to appear in the upcoming sequel for Netflix.

The actress played Ginger in the original film about a group of chickens that have to escape their farm when it becomes clear that they’ll be used for meat and not eggs. On Thursday, Sawalha took to Twitter to share the news that her role would be recast and to contradict implications that her voice sounds different than it did 20 years ago.

“Chicken Run 2 announcement! I have officially been plucked, stuffed & roasted. If you are interested, do read what I have to say about it,” she tweeted along with a link to a lengthier post.

‘THE CROWN’ RENEWED FOR 6TH SEASON AFTER NETFLIX CREATOR SAID SEASON 5 WOULD BE END

She revealed that she was informed via email by her agent that her voice now sounds “too old” and that production on the sequel was going forward with a younger actress. However, she took issue with the fact that her voice had not even been tested for the part before she got the boot.

“Usually in these circumstances, an actress would be given the chance to do a voice test in order to determine the suitability of their pitch and tone, I however was not given this opportunity,” she wrote. “I am passionate about my work and I don’t go down without a fight, so I did my own voice test at home and sent it to the producers.”

She then shared a link to a video she made in which she rereads lines that Ginger spoke in the original film to show that her voice sounds the same. Furthermore, she revealed that she received a “thoughtfully written response from one of the creatives” behind the sequel.

“Most notably saying ‘Some of the voices (not yours, I agree) definitely sound older.' However, they stated ‘We will be going ahead to re-cast the voice of Ginger,’” she wrote.

EVERYTHING COMING TO AND LEAVING NETFLIX IN JULY 2020

She went on to comment on a report from TheWrap in June that Mel Gibson, her co-star in the first film, will be recast for the sequel as well.

“I received my letter of dismissal the day before it was announced that the ‘Lone Free Ranger’ had been axed from the sequel and that the character of Rocky was to be re-voiced. The reason given was that his voice is now too old. I feel I have been fobbed off with the same excuse,” she wrote. “I went to great lengths to prove to the production that my voice is nigh on the same as it was in the original film. If they will be using some of the original cast members…let’s be frank, I feel I have been unfairly dismissed.”

She added: “To say I am devastated and furious would be an understatement. I feel totally powerless, something in all of this doesn’t quite ring true. I trust my instincts and they are waving red flags.”

She concluded her statement by noting that she’s upset not to be working with the creative team behind the first film, which Deadline reports grossed more than $224 million globally when it was released in 2000.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today I responded by wishing the production the best of luck and the greatest success with the sequel. There is nothing more I can do, other than to thank all of you who loved and still love Chicken Run, as I do. I’m off for the chop now,” she wrote, referencing a line from the movie.