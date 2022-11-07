Cher steps out amid new romance with much younger man; Vanessa Hudgens and Khloe go sheer for CFDA awards

All eyes were on Cher as she made her first red carpet appearance at the 2022 CFDA Fashion awards in New York Monday after confirming her romance with Alexander "A.E." Edwards over the weekend.

The 76-year-old icon stepped out in a classic black leather jacket and matching skirt with a thigh-high slit while walking alongside Chrome Hearts founders Laurie Lynn and Richard Stark, who received the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.

Cher turned back time days ago when she went public with her 36-year-old boyfriend. She later defended their budding romance on Twitter Sunday as she wrote that "love doesn't know math" and said "haters are gonna hate."

The Council of Fashion Designers of America awards also brought out a few unique ensembles, with Vanessa Hudgens and Khloe Kardashian leading the charge for transparent threads.

Cher, who was also just named the new face of luxury fashion house Balmain, positively beamed while walking into the 60th anniversary event at Casa Cipriani.

Khloe Kardashian, who walked in alongside LaQuan Smith, sported a copper colored gown with a massive cutout along her stomach and up toward her chest.

The figure-hugging, see-through dress also featured a turtleneck and one long sleeve. She slicked her hair back into a tight bun and wore a pair of sparkling diamond stud earrings.

Vanessa Hudgens draped a white long-sleeved chiffon blouse across her arms while showing off her black lace lingerie in an entirely custom Vera Wang ensemble.

Her brown hair was worn parted down the middle and expertly styled straight down past her shoulders by Danielle Priano, with makeup artist Tonya Brewer creating a smokey eye and natural glow.