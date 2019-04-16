Cher's right, illegal immigration's a 'devastating problem,' Katie Pavlich says

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich affirmed a recent tweet from singer Cher, who complained on Sunday that cities like Los Angeles sought to help "struggling immigrants" while their own residents suffered.

"She's right," Pavlich said while appearing on "The Story" on Tuesday. "Illegal immigration is a devastating problem when it comes to economics because it's about limited resources — whether it's health care, incarceration, police resources ..."

Pavlich's comments came amid a highly charged immigration battle in which government officials struggled to handle the massive influx of immigrants at the southern border where, as Pavlich pointed out earlier in the segment, federal law only allowed migrants to remain in custody for a matter of weeks.

The nation's immigration system, Pavlich said, created a situation in which governments couldn't provide for their own people because they had to deal with migrants released from U.S. custody.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS DEMAND DOCUMENTS ON TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S 'BIZARRE AND UNLAWFUL' PROPOSAL TO RELEASE MIGRANTS IN SANCTUARY CITIES

"It's a matter of governments not being able to provide for people who are citizens in their cities right now, and now we're dumping thousands of people into those cities and expecting them to have humane conditions for these people."

President Trump has long stressed the financial cost that illegal immigration inflicts on U.S. communities and, like Cher, he has fretted over the tradeoff on resources for American citizens.

Trump, who has received intense criticism from Cher, tweeted on Monday that he "finally" agreed with the singer.

Amid a political stalemate with Congress over immigration reform, the president proposed placing migrants in sanctuary cities when the law required the U.S. remove them from custody.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only,” Trump tweeted last week.

Congressional Democrats attacked that plan as "a bizarre and unlawful attempt to score political points.”