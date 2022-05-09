Expand / Collapse search
Boston
Published

Chef Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial set to begin in Boston

The former "Iron Chef" star pleaded not guilty to the allegations in 2019

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
The sexual misconduct trial for celebrity chef Mario Batali begins in Boston Monday, following a coronavirus pandemic-relayed delay.

Batali's accuser claims she was taking photos of him at a Boston restaurant in 2017 when he invited her over to take a photo together. At which time, she alleges that he touched her without her consent and then forcibly kissed her.

The famed Italian chef was subsequently charged with indecent assault and battery.

BOSTON JUVENILES' BROAD DAYLIGHT BEATING OF WOMAN ALLEGEDLY TARGETED FOR RACE, HAIRSTYLE CAPTURED ON VIDEO

While the former "Iron Chef" star pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2019, he said the alleged actions "match up" with his behavior at the time.  

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on charges of indecent assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court, May 24, 2019, in Boston. Batali's trial will take place on April 11, 2022.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on charges of indecent assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court, May 24, 2019, in Boston. Batali's trial will take place on April 11, 2022. (David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)

"I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team," he said at the time, the Associated Press reported. "My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility."

BOSTON JUVENILES 'TERRORIZING' DOWNTOWN ARRAIGNED BUT AVOID HARSH PENALTY DUE TO AGE, CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM

His legal representation previously said the 2019 allegation is "without merit."

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, center left, departs after pleading not guilty, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Boston Municipal Court in Boston. Batali's trial will take place on April 11, 2022, after being charged with indecent assault and battery for allegedly forcibly kissing and groping a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. 

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, center left, departs after pleading not guilty, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Boston Municipal Court in Boston. Batali's trial will take place on April 11, 2022, after being charged with indecent assault and battery for allegedly forcibly kissing and groping a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017.  (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

Immediately after the allegations surfaced in 2017, Batali stepped down from actively managing his restaurants and left his cooking shows.

Batali will appear in Boston Municipal Court Monday and could face up to 2-and-a-half years in jail if he is convicted. A guilty conviction would also require Batali to register as a sex offender.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali leaves Boston Municipal Court following an arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in connection with a 2017 incident at a Back Bay restaurant on May 24, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts.  

Celebrity chef Mario Batali leaves Boston Municipal Court following an arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in connection with a 2017 incident at a Back Bay restaurant on May 24, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts.   ( Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Last year, Batali, his business partner, and their New York restaurant company settled with the New York attorney general’s office, after a four-year investigation into alleged misconduct between restaurant management and their employees, and agreed to pay $600,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

