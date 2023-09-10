Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Charlie Robison, Texas country singer and songwriter, dead at 59

Singer Charlie Robison retired from country music in 2018 following complications due to a surgical procedure

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Charlie Robison, country music singer and songwriter, died on Sunday. He was 59.

Robison died at a hospital in San Antonio after suffering cardiac arrest and other complications, according to a family representative who spoke with the Associated Press.

He launched his career in the '80s, and released his solo debut, "Bandera," which was named after the Texas Hill Country town where his family had a ranch for generations.

JIMMY BUFFET'S DAUGHTER REVEALS FATHER'S LAST DAYS IN CANCER BATTLE: ‘DESPITE THE PAIN, HE SMILED EVERY DAY’

Charlie Robison holds a white guitar while sitting on a staircase

Country singer Charlie Robison died Sunday. He was 59. (Ed Rode)

His 2001 album "Step Right Up" produced his only Top 40 country song, "I Want You Bad."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He is survived by his wife, Kristen Robison, and four children and stepchildren. Three of his children were with his first wife, Emily Strayer, a founding member of the superstar country band The Chicks. They divorced in 2008.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending