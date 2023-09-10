Charlie Robison, Texas country singer and songwriter, dead at 59

Charlie Robison, country music singer and songwriter, died on Sunday. He was 59.

Robison died at a hospital in San Antonio after suffering cardiac arrest and other complications, according to a family representative who spoke with the Associated Press.

He launched his career in the '80s, and released his solo debut, "Bandera," which was named after the Texas Hill Country town where his family had a ranch for generations.

His 2001 album "Step Right Up" produced his only Top 40 country song, "I Want You Bad."

He is survived by his wife, Kristen Robison, and four children and stepchildren. Three of his children were with his first wife, Emily Strayer, a founding member of the superstar country band The Chicks. They divorced in 2008.