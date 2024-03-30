Expand / Collapse search
Departed

Chance Perdomo, star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V', dead at 27

The actor died in a motorcycle accident, his representative confirmed to Fox News Digital

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
Chance Perdomo, who starred in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and "Gen V," has died. He was 27.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Saturday, a representative for the actor confirmed that he died in a motorcycle accident.

"On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident," the statement read. 

chance perdomo staring into camera on red carpet

"Gen V" star Chance Perdomo has died at the age of 27 following a motorcycle accident. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved," it continued. 

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

No other details about the accident were immediately available. 

Perdomo most recently played Andre Anderson on the first season of "Gen V," the college-centric spin-off of Amazon Prime’s hit series "The Boys," set in a universe where superheroes are celebrities — and behave as badly as the most notorious. 

His character was a student at Godolkin University, founded by the sinisterly omnipresent Vought International corporation, where "supes" train; his power involved the manipulation of metal.

chance perdomo at chilling adventures of sabrina premiere

The actor also starred in the Netflix series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Perdomo starred alongside Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Shelley Conn and Asa Germann in the series, which premiered last September. According to Deadline, production on season two of "Gen V" will be postponed following Perdomo's passing.

In a statement to People Magazine, the producers of "Gen V" said, "We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person."

"Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague," the continued. "Hug your loved ones tonight."

Representatives for Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television shared a statement to People, writing, "The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo."

chance perdomo in front of crowd

Perdomo's final project was the upcoming independent movie "Bad Man." (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

"Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

From 2018 to 2020, Perdomo starred as Ambrose Spellman, the cousin and sidekick of series lead Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) in the Netflix supernatural horror series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." He played Landon in the last three installments of the "After" film series, including "After We Fell," "After Ever Happy" and "After Everything."

According to Deadline, Perdomo was born in Los Angeles but raised in Southampton, England. Per the outlet, he initially planned to study law but decided to pursue a career in acting instead. Perdomo made his acting debut in a 2017 episode of the hit British children's drama series "Hetty Fetter."

Perdomo's last project was the upcoming independent movie "Bad Man," in which he co-starred alongside Seann William Scott, Rob Riggle and Johnny Simmons. According to Deadline, production on the action comedy wrapped in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

