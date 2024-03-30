Chance Perdomo, star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V', dead at 27

Chance Perdomo, who starred in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and "Gen V," has died. He was 27.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Saturday, a representative for the actor confirmed that he died in a motorcycle accident.

"On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident," the statement read.

"Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved," it continued.

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

No other details about the accident were immediately available.

Perdomo most recently played Andre Anderson on the first season of "Gen V," the college-centric spin-off of Amazon Prime’s hit series "The Boys," set in a universe where superheroes are celebrities — and behave as badly as the most notorious.

His character was a student at Godolkin University, founded by the sinisterly omnipresent Vought International corporation, where "supes" train; his power involved the manipulation of metal.

Perdomo starred alongside Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Shelley Conn and Asa Germann in the series, which premiered last September. According to Deadline, production on season two of "Gen V" will be postponed following Perdomo's passing.

In a statement to People Magazine, the producers of "Gen V" said, "We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person."

"Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague," the continued. "Hug your loved ones tonight."

Representatives for Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television shared a statement to People, writing, "The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo."

"Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

From 2018 to 2020, Perdomo starred as Ambrose Spellman, the cousin and sidekick of series lead Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) in the Netflix supernatural horror series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." He played Landon in the last three installments of the "After" film series, including "After We Fell," "After Ever Happy" and "After Everything."

According to Deadline, Perdomo was born in Los Angeles but raised in Southampton, England. Per the outlet, he initially planned to study law but decided to pursue a career in acting instead. Perdomo made his acting debut in a 2017 episode of the hit British children's drama series "Hetty Fetter."

Perdomo's last project was the upcoming independent movie "Bad Man," in which he co-starred alongside Seann William Scott, Rob Riggle and Johnny Simmons. According to Deadline, production on the action comedy wrapped in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.