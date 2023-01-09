Celine Dion fans protest outside Rolling Stone offices after she's left off of '200 Greatest Singers' list

Celine Dion's fans are showing their loyalty towards the singer in a major way.

On Friday, fans stood outside the Rolling Stone office building in New York City with signs to protest the magazine's decision not to include the "My Heart Will Go On" singer on their updated list of the "200 Greatest Singers of All Time."

In the video, fans can be seen holding signs which read: "Justice for Celine," "It's all coming back to you now," "Rolling Stone is stoned" and "Celine is not alone Anymooore."

The fans are reportedly members of a Celine Dion fan club called The Redheads and are based in Montreal, Canada. The group traveled from up north to show support for the Grammy Award-winning singer.

The list was originally published on Jan. 1 and was met with a lot of controversy.

"Anyone who fails to not only mention Celine Dion, but not include her in Top 5 of greatest singers, has no business writing for a music organization. This list is full of disrespect to artists who can actually sing," one social media user wrote.

At the beginning of its article, Rolling Stone wrote: "This new list was compiled our staff and key contributors, and it encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation." The decisions were based on "originality, influence, the depth of an artist's catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."

The magazine also told readers, "before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List."

"Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent," they wrote. "Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch, and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments."

Twitter immediately erupted with anger over the outlet's choice not to include Dion, with on reader stating, "Look... you can argue Celine Dion's music is not your cup of tea and that's fair. You can argue Celine's songs are now irrelevant in today's Billie Eilish generation and that's also fair. But to say that Celine Dion is not among all-time greatest singers is unbelievable."

One called leaving Dion off the list "borderline treasonous," calling her "the best vocal technician of all time." Another stated: "If we are going by the mere definition of vocal abilities, then not having Celine Dion is objectively incorrect and would have nothing to do with taste. If we go by sound, you would still be wrong. Ergo, there are some headscratchers with rankings, inclusions, and omissions."

Artists considered by Rolling Stone to be worthy of being called the top 200 singers of all time include Billie Eilish, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Wanda Jackson, Barbra Streisand, Christina Aguilera, Bono, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Ozzy Osbourne and others.

Dion has yet to react to the list, with the star most recently sharing a compilation of her performing "My Heart Will Go On" over the years.

In December 2022, Dion revealed in an emotional video, she was diagnosed with the incurable neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which she explained "affects something like one in a million people."

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms I've been having," Dion said in her video. "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

The Cleveland Clinic described the syndrome as "a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). People with this condition first experience a stiffening of the muscles of their trunk followed, over time, by the development of stiffness and rigidity in the legs and other muscles in the body."

Dion announced she will not be able to continue her European tour, which she planned on restarting in February. She also shared that she is working with a "sports medicine therapist every day to build back (her) strength and my ability to perform again" which is "what (she) love(s) to do the most."