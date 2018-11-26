Celebs weigh in on border clash: 'President Trump should be sent to prison'

Celebrities are slamming President Trump after U.S. Border Patrol authorities used tear gas on Sunday to repel a crowd of caravan migrants who rushed toward the border.

"These asylum seekers should be welcomed to our country and President Trump should be sent to prison," Kathy Griffin tweeted.

Rosie O'Donnell said the border clash was "pure horror" and called for the removal of President Trump.

Actor Rob Reiner wrote: "Don’t know how you get lower than tear gassing babies. But if anyone can, Trump will find a way. We must never get used to the horror that is this President."

Alyssa Milano also slammed the President tweeting at him: "You tear-gassed women and children, a--wipe! And on Thanksgiving weekend, you piece of s--t, a--hole, motherf--king, evil-creature-person!!"

"Star Trek" star George Takei wrote: "Make no mistake: Trump is testing whether he can get away with things like firing tear gas at young children. He is hoping these images harden his supporters to even worse acts to come. And he is banking on racism to get his way. We must oppose and condemn this. NOW."

On Monday, President Trump defended the U.S. Border Patrol authorities use of tear gas, stating: "They had to use it; they were being rushed by some very tough people."

"And so they used tear gas," he added. "Here's the bottom line: No one's coming into our country unless they come in legally."

Over the weekend, U.S. border agents shot several rounds of tear gas after some migrants attempted to penetrate various points along the border and threw what appeared to be rocks at U.S. authorities.

Mexico's Milenio TV showed images of migrants climbing over fences and peeling back metal sheeting to enter. Tear gas fumes were carried by the wind toward people who were hundreds of feet away, including some children.

Honduran Ana Zuniga, 23, also said she saw migrants opening a small hole in concertina wire at a gap on the Mexican side of a levee, at which point U.S. agents fired tear gas at them.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a statement that some migrants "attempted to breach legacy fence infrastructure along the border and sought to harm CBP personnel by throwing projectiles at them.

"As I have continually stated, DHS will not tolerate this type of lawlessness and will not hesitate to shut down ports of entry for security and public safety reasons," Nielsen said. "We will also seek to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who destroys federal property, endangers our frontline operators, or violates our nation’s sovereignty."