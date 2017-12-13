Celebs congratulate Doug Jones after he defeats Roy Moore in Alabama

Celebrities reacted on social media to the news of Democratic Alabama Senate candidate Doug Jones defeating Republican Roy Moore in a special election Tuesday night.

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who had previously battled with Moore over Twitter, took at jab at him after Jones was projected to defeat him.

Moore had previously taken offense to a comedian on Kimmel’s show disrupting his campaign event last month. The two sparred on Twitter and ended with Moore challenging Kimmel to a fight.

Julianne Moore and Kerry Washington were among the stars to come out and celebrate Jones’ win.

Alyssa Milano thanked Alabama for “restoring my faith in humanity.”

Vivica A. Fox and Amber Tamblyn also joined in the celebration.

Meghan McCain, a co-host on ABC's “The View,” took a shot at Steve Bannon, who backed Moore in the race against Jones.

President Trump and Hillary Clinton were also among the politicians who congratulated Jones on the win.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Jones had 49.9 percent to Moore's 48.4 percent. However, Moore had not yet conceded.