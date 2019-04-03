Celebrity birthdays: Alec Baldwin, Jennie Garth, Amanda Bynes and more turn one year older

Amanda Bynes, Jennie Garth and Alec Baldwin are among the many stars who are celebrating turning one year older on April 3.

Baldwin turns 61, while Bynes turns 33 and Garth rings in 47.

Baldwin spent much of the last year impersonating Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" and getting in spats over parking spots, so pretty much same old, same old. Garth most recently had to fend off Internet trolls who said she has had too much work done. And Bynes has been in the news for her finally finding happiness after taking some time away from the spotlight following drug issues.

Here is a list of other stars celebrating their birthdays today:

Actress Doris Day is 97. Actress Marsha Mason is 77. Singer Wayne Newton is 77. Singer Tony Orlando is 75. Singer Richard Thompson is 70. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 69. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 63. Actor David Hyde Pierce ("Frasier") is 60. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 58. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 57. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 51. Actor Adam Scott ("Parks and Recreation") is 46. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 45. Actor Matthew Goode ("Downton Abbey," ''The Good Wife") is 41. Actress Cobie Smulders ("How I Met Your Mother") is 37. Singer Leona Lewis is 34. Actress Rachel Bloom ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") is 32. Actress Hayley Kiyoko ("CSI: Cyber") is 28. Bassist Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet is 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.