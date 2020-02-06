Mitt Romney praised by celebrities for saying he'll vote to convict Donald Trump: He has 'political courage'

In a shocking announcement prior to the Senate’s vote on impeachment Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced that he would vote to convict President Trump, earning him the praise of many left-leaning celebrities.

Trump was ultimately acquitted on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. Romney broke from the rest of his Republican colleagues in the Senate with his vote on the abuse of power. Despite the ultimate outcome, Democratic celebrities were quick to praise the former presidential candidate for going with his conscience and casting a vote for conviction.

“Thank you @MittRomney for putting #CountryOverParty & voting your conscience. Is there any doubt the outcome would have been much different had it been a secret ballot? #CowardlyGOP #HistoryIsWatching,” wrote “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill.

"Mitt Romney shows us all is not lost: 'My own view is that there’s not much I can think of that would be a more egregious assault on our Constitution than trying to corrupt an election to maintain power. And that’s what the president did,'” wrote Mia Farrow, quoting a portion of Romney's announcement.

"Thank you @SenatorRomney for your political courage and for honoring your oath to the Constitution. Your colleagues will not be kindly looked upon in the history books of tomorrow," wrote "Frozen" actor Josh Gad.

"Romney made a great speech, logical, well reasoned, emotional and true. It honestly looks as if #Romney is the ONLY person of courage in the entire party. THAT’S THE REAL OUTRAGE," noted Bette Midler.

"thank u @SenatorRomney for voting to convict - one republican with honor #ConvictAndRemove," Rosie O'Donnell wrote.

"Incredible. The radical idea that an elected official must put their oath to uphold the constitution above what’s most convenient for them politically. Thank you @MittRomney. Let’s help him blow this spark of decency into a fire that engulfs the madness of hatred and division," actor Bradley Whitford wrote.

"Romney tells the truth," John Cusack noted.

"Good for Mitt Romney," wrote John Legend.

"Thank you demonstrating at this trial what integrity looks like, Senator Romney," wrote former 'Star Trek' actor George Takei.

"Romney was also right about the Russians," Diedrich Bader wrote.

"A lot of respect for Mitt Romney following his conscience and doing what he feels is right. One vote that will mean a lot to many," Ben Stiller tweeted.

"Thank you for doing what’s right, @MittRomney. History will remember you as a decent, courageous, man among cowards and fools," Alyssa Milano wrote.

Actor Don Cheadle responded to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr. calling for Romney's expulsion from the Senate with a gif of fellow actor Anthony Anderson crying.