CBS drama 'The Good Fight' sparks outrage after tweeting 'Assassinate,' 'President,' and 'Trump'

CBS All-Access’ "The Good Wife" spinoff series, "The Good Fight," is in hot water after tweeting an image from one of its episodes that shows a list of "target words" including: "Assassinate," "President" and "Trump" in a red column and a second orange column that started with the words: "Mar-a-Lago" and "Eliminate."

The episode itself focuses on the character Diane (Christine Baranski) joining a female resistance group tasked with dragging down Donald Trump's approval ratings.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, did not provide context for the list. Instead, it asked viewers if they could find the Easter egg. The egg reference ended up being linked to Kalinda, a popular character in "The Good Wife," whose name was in the second column.

The tweet hit a nerve with some viewers not amused by the Trump reference. Some pledged to stop watching the show while others threatened to contact the authorities.

One user tweeted: "Yes, @CBS this is despicable to run subliminal messages encouraging the assassination of the president @realDonaldTrump I hope @SecretService investigates @thegoodfight thoroughly."

Another shared : "You know I just reported this to the FBI. Thank you for breaking the law."

"This is absolutely abhorrent and cannot be tolerated. Will @CBS allow this garbage? The show should be dropped immediately."

Another user said they will hit CBS where it hurts the most.

"Just stopped watching anything having to do with CBS, and especially, The Good Fight. Inciting political violence? Advocating for the assassination of Donald Trump? Have you all lost your minds? I'll be contacting your advertisers."

"The garbage show @thegoodfight that incites to(sic) violence on the streets already deleted their tweet, but they cannot delete the terrible image they left on hundreds of twitter users."

CBS declined to comment to Fox News.

This isn't the first time "The Good Fight" has taken a dig at Trump. A couple of years ago, the show tackled the topic of censorship under the Trump administration. There have also been Trump-inspired episodes on just about every primetime network including NBC's "Law & Order: SUV," ABC's "Quantico" and Showtime's "Homeland," to name a few.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.