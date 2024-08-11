‘Catfish’ host Nev Schulman ‘lucky to be here,’ revealing he broke his neck in bike accident

"Catfish" host and co-creator Nev Schulman is grateful to be alive after a devastating accident nearly left him paralyzed.

Schulman explained on his social media that he had spent a nice day fishing with his family last Sunday, and the next day he was due to pick up his son from school.

"Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what ‘before the accident’ really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It’s true what they say – life can change in an instant," he wrote.

The 39-year-old shared photos and video of the aftermath, explaining that he "never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I’m glad I didn’t. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn’t). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn’t)."

'CATFISH' STAR NEV SCHULMAN SHARES HIS ADVICE TO AVOID GETTING TRICKED BY ONLINE FRAUDS

In one video, Schulman can be seen lying flat in bed, and another showcased his cracked bike helmet.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Schulman didn’t specify what happened in the accident, but he shared X-ray images of his broken neck.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS. The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable," he wrote, thanking staff at the Southampton emergency room and Stony Brook ICU in New York.

"It’s true what they say – life can change in an instant." — Nev Schulman

He added, "It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again."

Videos from Schulman show him slowly standing and later carefully walking down a hallway, still in a neck brace.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery. And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward."

Schulman shares three children, Cleo, 7, Beau, 5, and Cy, 2, with his wife, Laura Perlongo. In another video shared on his page, he can be seen slowly walking toward his kids, who rush forward to hug him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives of the "Catfish" host did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.