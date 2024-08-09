Carol Burnett says modern-day comedy can be 'boring' and 'not funny'

Carol Burnett is poking fun at modern-day comedy.

While the legendary comedian was on air with other popular programs, from the "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "All in the Family," during the Golden Era of television, she described how comedy has aged.

"They are funny and character driven, they’re not scatological or blue," she shared on "Variety’s Awards Circuit" podcast.

CAROL BURNETT REVEALS WHAT SHE MISSES ABOUT COMEDY: ‘I DON’T THINK A NETWORK WOULD TAKE A CHANCE’

"I’m not a prude, but sometimes I think some of the stuff today… it’s been kind of easy to get a laugh by being a little blue. I don’t mind if it’s within the character, but if they do it just to say a bad word, I think it’s boring, and it’s not funny."

The television icon continued to explain what her idea of comedy is.

"Funny is ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show.’ Funny is Mary, Bob Newhart, ‘All in the Family’ – and they hold up today."

CLINT EASTWOOD, CAROL BURNETT, DICK VAN DYKE: LIVING LEGENDS STILL RULING HOLLYWOOD IN THEIR 90S

While Burnett is unsure if today’s comedy matches "the classics of the past," the 91-year-old actress has no plans to slow down her Hollywood career.

Burnett recently received her 23rd Primetime Emmy nomination for her role in "Palm Royale," which has been renewed for a second season.

WATCH: Carol Burnett has no plans to slow down Hollywood career at 91: 'I'm in it for fun'

In June, Burnett told Fox News Digital that as long as she's still enjoying herself, she's not leaving the industry.

"Well, as long as it's going to be fun. I'm in it for fun," Burnett remarked.

"All they had to do was say who was in it and I said, ‘I’m there.' I don't care what you want me to do," she explained her decision to take on her character in "Palm Royale."

The comedy-drama series stars Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Josh Lucas and Kaia Gerber.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I said, ‘I’m in,'" Burnett added, after she was told about the star-studded cast. "Then I read the script, and so that was the cherry on top of the sundae. So, I'm thrilled with coming back a second season."

As Burnett continues her career in Hollywood, she told Fox News Digital that there are a few stars who are still on her bucket list to work with.

"Oh, there's quite a few," Burnett began. "I would say Meryl Streep because she's funny and boy, can she sing. George Clooney – for obvious reasons. Bradley Cooper – for obvious reasons."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I've had good fortune of working with, in my career, over all those 300 people, because of my show. Eleven years, two guest stars a week. I'm just so lucky," she continued.

Burnett has enjoyed a seven-decade career in show business, breaking barriers for women in comedy and staying active as ever at 91 years of age.

She headlined her own comedy variety show, "The Carol Burnett Show," for 11 years, bringing in 25 Emmys, as well as Golden Globes and a Grammy for her other work.

Burnett also starred in films like "Annie" and made numerous television appearances, most recently in "Better Call Saul" and "Palm Royale," as part of a still thriving acting career.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Burnett for comment.