Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Comedy

Carol Burnett says modern-day comedy can be 'boring' and 'not funny'

The legendary comedian landed her own variety show in 1967, 'The Carol Burnett Show'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Carol Burnett has no plans to slow down Hollywood career at 91: Im in it for fun Video

Carol Burnett has no plans to slow down Hollywood career at 91: Im in it for fun

Carol Burnett told Fox News Digital shes sticking around in Hollywood "as long as its fun."

Carol Burnett is poking fun at modern-day comedy. 

While the legendary comedian was on air with other popular programs, from the "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "All in the Family," during the Golden Era of television, she described how comedy has aged. 

"They are funny and character driven, they’re not scatological or blue," she shared on "Variety’s Awards Circuit" podcast.

CAROL BURNETT REVEALS WHAT SHE MISSES ABOUT COMEDY: ‘I DON’T THINK A NETWORK WOULD TAKE A CHANCE’

carol burnett

Legendary comedian Carol Burnett called modern-day comedy "boring and not funny" when reflecting on popular shows during the Golden Era of television. (Getty Images)

"I’m not a prude, but sometimes I think some of the stuff today… it’s been kind of easy to get a laugh by being a little blue. I don’t mind if it’s within the character, but if they do it just to say a bad word, I think it’s boring, and it’s not funny."

The television icon continued to explain what her idea of comedy is.

"Funny is ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show.’ Funny is Mary, Bob Newhart, ‘All in the Family’ – and they hold up today."

CLINT EASTWOOD, CAROL BURNETT, DICK VAN DYKE: LIVING LEGENDS STILL RULING HOLLYWOOD IN THEIR 90S

Carol Burnett in a two piece filming The Garry Moore Show

While Burnett is unsure if today’s comedy matches "the classics of the past," the 91-year-old actress has no plans to slow down her Hollywood career. (Getty Images)

While Burnett is unsure if today’s comedy matches "the classics of the past," the 91-year-old actress has no plans to slow down her Hollywood career.

Burnett recently received her 23rd Primetime Emmy nomination for her role in "Palm Royale," which has been renewed for a second season.

WATCH: Carol Burnett has no plans to slow down Hollywood career at 91: 'I'm in it for fun'

Carol Burnett has no plans to slow down Hollywood career at 91: 'I'm in it for fun' Video

In June, Burnett told Fox News Digital that as long as she's still enjoying herself, she's not leaving the industry.

"Well, as long as it's going to be fun. I'm in it for fun," Burnett remarked.

Carol Burnett wearing blue on the red carpet

Burnett is hoping to keep working for as long as she can. (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

"All they had to do was say who was in it and I said, ‘I’m there.' I don't care what you want me to do," she explained her decision to take on her character in "Palm Royale."

The comedy-drama series stars Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Josh Lucas and Kaia Gerber.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I said, ‘I’m in,'" Burnett added, after she was told about the star-studded cast. "Then I read the script, and so that was the cherry on top of the sundae. So, I'm thrilled with coming back a second season." 

Carol Burnett and Kristen Wigg on the red carpet

"Palm Royale" stars Carol Burnett, Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Josh Lucas and Kaia Gerber. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

As Burnett continues her career in Hollywood, she told Fox News Digital that there are a few stars who are still on her bucket list to work with.

"Oh, there's quite a few," Burnett began. "I would say Meryl Streep because she's funny and boy, can she sing. George Clooney – for obvious reasons. Bradley Cooper – for obvious reasons."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Carol Burnett performing on her variety show.

Burnett's variety show ran for over a decade, from 1967 to 1979. (CBS Photo Archive)

"I've had good fortune of working with, in my career, over all those 300 people, because of my show. Eleven years, two guest stars a week. I'm just so lucky," she continued.

Burnett has enjoyed a seven-decade career in show business, breaking barriers for women in comedy and staying active as ever at 91 years of age.

She headlined her own comedy variety show, "The Carol Burnett Show," for 11 years, bringing in 25 Emmys, as well as Golden Globes and a Grammy for her other work.

Burnett also starred in films like "Annie" and made numerous television appearances, most recently in "Better Call Saul" and "Palm Royale," as part of a still thriving acting career.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Burnett for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending