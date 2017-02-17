Carmen Electra Wears a Sheer Dress and Bruce Jenner Wants to Dance

Here's what to gossip about around the water cooler:

Carmen Electra wore a see-through dress to a dinner date with Blink 182's Travis Barker. She didn't seem to care, though. Besides, she's put herself out there naked so many times, what's once more?

Justin Bieber got arrested Thursday morning in Miami for drag racing while under the influence. Better stick to your Segway from now on, Bieber.

Oh, and a bunch of very loud girls maybe caught his arrest on tape and put it on Instagram.

Bruce Jenner may have had that Adam's apple surgery he's been wanting, according to the DailyMail. Maybe he's trying to gussy himself up for a spot on next season's "Dancing With the Stars." He's dying to do it, after all.

Shia LaBeouf is now claiming that his recent behavior, Twitter rants and plagiarized apologies were all some sort of demonstration on performance art.

Daryl Dragon and Toni Tennille, better known as The Captain and Tennille, are getting a divorce after 39 years of marriage. That's surprising, considering their biggest hit was about love keeping them together, but what's even more surprising is that The Captain's real name is Daryl Dragon. We like that better that Captain!

Kim Kardashian reportedly pays a stylist $5,000 per day to keep her looking (subjectively) good.

Channing Tatum's wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum revealed how she slimmed down after giving birth: by becoming a strict vegan.

Prince Charles wants people to stop obsessing over Kate Middleton's shoes and start focusing on real issues affecting the U.K. In other words, he wants to put an end to our fun.