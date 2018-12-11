Cannibal Corpse guitarist arrested for burglary, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer: reports

Pat O'Brien, lead guitarist for death metal band Cannibal Corpse, was arrested Monday after his Northdale, Florida home caught fire and ammunition exploded, according to multiple reports.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames, WFLA reported, but faced difficulty due to the ammo detonating inside the residence.

While firefighters battled the blaze, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office responded to a burglary call at a different house nearby. Police reports obtained by WFLA indicated that O'Brien, 53, was arrested after entering the home without permission and refusing to leave.

O'Brien allegedly pushed a woman down in the home before entering the property's backyard.

Responding deputies claim that they found O'Brien hiding near a fence near his own property and that he charged at officers with a knife.

ABC Action News reported that police used an electronic device to subdue O'Brien before apprehending him.

The musician was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling, as well as assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

O'Brien has not been charged in the house fire at this time, though police claimed there were "military-style flamethrowers" in the home.

A rep for O'Brien and Cannibal Corpse did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.