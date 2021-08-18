Candace Cameron Bure expresses reluctance to promote her new movie amid struggles in Afghanistan, Haiti

Candace Cameron Bure revealed she’s conflicted about promoting her latest Hallmark movie amid a slew of tragic stories around the world such as the situations in Afghanistan and Haiti.

The former "Full House" actress, 45, began promoting the latest in her ongoing "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" series for Hallmark titled "Honeymoon, Honeymurder." However, after sharing the trailer for the upcoming film, set for release on Aug. 22, she took to her Instagram Story to acknowledge that she’s aware that promoting a movie amid the ongoing strife in the world feels "weird."

Specifically, she highlighted the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m popping on in person because there’s so much heaviness on my heart with what’s going on in Afghanistan and Hati… The vaccine, just all the division and hate and I’m… I’m just praying, I’m praying and my heart is heavy," Bure explained. "And, at the same time, I have a job and I have a movie coming out on Sunday and I know this sounds like an awkward transition but you’re going to see my feed all full of promotional stuff."

She continued: "So I just wanted to come on here and say like it’s just weird because we all have to work and do our job and that’s part of my job and at the same time it feels odd to be promoting stuff with such heaviness in the world."

The actress then, as she often does, turned to her faith to help make sense of the situation that sees negativity in the world while she self-promotes and tries to spread positivity on her feed.

"So I’m not unaware of how insensitive and awkward it may look at times to be talking about a movie or clothing or… well no, not Jesus, because I put my hope and trust in Jesus alone and I will never stop talking about Jesus and I will never stop sharing Jesus with all of you and the bible and scripture," she added.

Bure then struggled to conclude her thoughts on current events.

"So anyway that’s it. I just… I still want my feed to always be a happy place that you can come and kind of get a break from the world. I always do, but I just had to say like, it feels weird and yet… I don’t even know what to say."

Bure’s upcoming movie marks the latest in her collaboration with Hallmark to bring the series of novels by author Charlaine Harris to life in a series of made-for-TV movies starring the actress as the title character. Since 2015, Bure has played the title character in 16 previous movies.