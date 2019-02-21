Kickstarter campaign aims to digitally erase rat from ‘The Departed’ ending

An online campaign aimed to erase the rat at the end of the Martin Scorsese mobster-inspired flick “The Departed” has reached its goal.

The Kickstarter campaign called on haters of the movie rat to donate money to get it erased from the film. The end of the 2006 flick, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon, showed a rat crawling across the screen as a way symbolize one of the characters was “a rat” or a snitch.

The movie follows DiCaprio, Damon and Wahlberg's characters as they try to determine who is the “rat” within the Boston Police Department feeding information to a ruthless mobster played by Jack Nicholson. The film was a remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film "Infernal Affairs."

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, MARTIN SCORSESE REUNITING FOR NEW FILM: REPORT

However, comedian Adam Sacks doesn’t care for the blatant symbolism at the end of the film and has called on others who share the same feeling to donate to the campaign. Even director Judd Apatow admitted he was “not a fan of that rat.”

“All ambitious projects have risks and this one is no exception: mainly Warner Bros. owns the copyright to ‘The Departed’ and may not appreciate me fixing their movie,” he wrote. “But if I don't receive a cease and desist letter and hit $4,000 it will happen. So please give me money so that together we can digitally erase the rat from the end of ‘The Departed.’”

MARTIN SCORSES SLAMS ROTTEN TOMATOES, DEFENDS CONTOVERSIAL FILM ‘MOTHER!’

Sacks asked for $4,000 and explained why he needed that much. However, as of Thursday morning the goal has been reached. So far, $4,576 has been raised to erase the rat.

“We did it! We hit $4,000 dollars! I’m so thankful to everyone who believed in this dream to digitally erase the rat from the end of ‘The Departed,’” an update from the Kickstarter read.

But it seems the fundraising effort was for naught.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the campaign gained popularity online, Vimeo user Mark LaCroix appeared to take issue with the fact there was a money-raising campaign to begin with and erased the rodent from the film, himself, for free. He posted his work online.



"Yesterday, some wiseguy put up a Kickstarter to digitally erase the Rat from the end of The Departed, and asked for $4,000 to do it. Surely, it has the potential to raise much more than that," LaCroix said. "I really don't want anyone to give their money to this potato salad nonsense, so I just did it for free last night. Enjoy."