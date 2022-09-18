Camilla pays tribute to the queen: 'Carved her own role'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Camilla, the queen consort, recently paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as a woman who "carved her own role" at a time when the country was run by men.

"It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman," the wife of King Charles III said for a BBC program that will air on Sunday, a day before the queen’s funeral. "There weren't women prime Ministers or Presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role."

Camilla noted that even though she is 75 years old, the queen is still the only monarch she ever knew.

"She's been part of our lives forever," she said. "I'm 75 now, and I can't remember anyone except the Queen being there."

Elizabeth sat on the throne for 70 years after her father, King George VI’s death in 1952. She is the longest reigning British monarch in history.

The queen celebrated her platinum jubilee just months before her death on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle. She was 96 years old.

Camilla also reminisced about the sovereign’s "wonderful blue eyes" and her "unforgettable" smile.

"She’s got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face," she told the BBC. "I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable."

The BBC tribute to the queen will be followed by a national minute of silence in her honor.

Earlier this year, the queen said she wished that Camilla would be known as the queen consort when Charles took the throne.

This was "beyond anything she had expected simply because it came from the woman she most admires and reveres in every aspect — the queen," a source close to Camilla said at the time, royal expert Neil Sean reported for Fox News Digital.

The source continued: "It’s pretty obvious to all that Camilla has worked hard and shown her devotion to the crown, not just through her love for Prince Charles but in the diligent work she has undertaken over the 17 years of marriage. But to receive this from the queen left her in shock and delight. Camilla can well up just speaking about it."

Sean reported that despite a "frosty start" Camilla and the queen became "very close," citing an insider.

"She made Charles happy," the source said of Camilla earlier this year. "Not just happy, but they really are the best of pals and love each other’s company. Plus, she makes Charles laugh. And, in turn, both Camilla and the queen are now very close."

Charles also praised his wife in his first speech at king, saying, "I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."

The queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.