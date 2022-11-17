Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, honors 'Sex and the City' star at Buckingham Palace

Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles welcomed famed dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov to her home on Wednesday, as the former "Sex and the City" star received the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award from the Royal Academy of Dance.

Introduced in 1953, the same year Queen Elizabeth became Britain's reigning monarch, the award is given to an individual that significantly contributes to the world of ballet.

"It's a great honor to be able to give you the award. Nobody deserves it more," the Queen Consort told the 74-year-old, per People magazine.

Baryshnikov was immensely grateful for the honor, telling the magazine, "For years I have looked at this from afar, and suddenly I am inside for this poignant moment at this important time for a new administration of King Charles. It is an honor to meet Her Majesty."

Born in Riga under the Soviet Union, Baryshnikov now resides in the United States. Despite not having a direct connection or allegiance to the British royal family, he says of the Queen Consort, "I have heard from those who have got to know her that they are enchanted by her simplicity and charm and humor. I wish His Majesty and Her a long reign and continue their life in public service."

He also spoke favorably of the late queen, saying "She was an extraordinary example to hundreds of millions of people she was serving."

Baryshnikov played Aleksandr Petrovsky, a season six love interest for Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, in "Sex and the City."

He was a principle dancer with multiple ballet companies, including the American Ballet Theatre, where he later served as artistic director.

In 2005, he created the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York, described on its website as "a creative laboratory, meeting place, and performance space for a vibrant community of artists from around the world."