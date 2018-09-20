California teen claims celeb hit him with his car: 'But it's ok because it was by Ashton Kutcher'

How would you react if a celebrity hit you with their car?

One teen — Leo Marenghi, of Los Angeles, California — said he didn't mind too much, considering he got a photo with Ashton Kutcher out of it.

"Got hit by a car today... But it's ok because it was by Ashton Kutcher," Marenghi said in an Instagram post Tuesday after the "Punk'd" star allegedly drove into him with his black Tesla.

Marenghi told TIME that he was riding a scooter on the way to babysit for a family friend just before Kutcher knocked into him.

"I got up, and he was getting out of the car at the same time," he said. "[Kutcher] was like, 'Oh my God, I'm so sorry, are you OK?'"

The teen said when he "looked up and realized it was him" he said: "Yeah, I'm fine, are you Ashton Kutcher though?"

MILA KUNIS REVEALS SHE ARGUED WITH A FAMILY MEMBER OF ASHTON KUTCHER OVER TRUMP

Since Marenghi only experienced some soreness after being hit, he asked Kutcher for a photo, and a nearby security guard snapped a few.

"I called my mom and my sister, but they didn’t believe me. Good thing I have that picture," he said. "I’m so glad I was OK, because it changes the whole experience from something that could have been bad to a really cool experience."