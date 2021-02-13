Caitlyn Jenner is not running for California governor, despite rumors

Caitlyn Jenner is shooting down rumors that she's planning to run for governor in California.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was rumored to be eyeing Gov. Gavin Newsom's job. Newsom, a Democrat, has come under fire and is facing a threatened recall over his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Jenner, 71, has not even considered making a gubernatorial bid, according to her team.

"Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children," Jenner's manager Sophia Hutchins said in a statement via People.

Jenner shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner with ex-wife Kris Jenner. She has a total of 10 children in all, six biological and four step-children, including Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian.

In recent years, the Olympic gold medalist and transgender activist has been vocal about her political beliefs. She faced fierce backlash from peers after revealing she voted for Trump in 2016.

In the middle of Trump's term, however, Jenner admitted she was "disappointed" by the former president's views on LGBTQ issues and referred to him as "worst president we have ever had" in a 2018 interview with Broadly.

Newsom has faced mounting pressure in recent weeks, with the Republican National Committee saying it's investing $250,000 to support recall efforts.

The two-year governor's opponents need roughly 1.5 million signatures – 12% of the number of voters in the last gubernatorial election – by March 17 to make a recall vote a reality.

Recall Gavin 2020, the group spearheading the effort, said more than 1.4 million signatures had been collected as of Wednesday.

Fox News' Ronn Blizter contributed to this report.