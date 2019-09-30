Brooke Shields ‘afraid’ of plastic surgery, cosmetic injections

Brooke Shields says she isn’t in a hurry to go under the knife.

The 54-year-old admitted during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that she’s too scared to get cosmetic injections or plastic surgery to turn back the hands of time.

“You said, I have not done a thing to my face,’” Cohen told the actress. “Would you ever consider it? Do you think about it?”

“OK, so I’m afraid of it, but I also want to everything I can to just look my best and feel my best,” responded Shields.

The mother of two insisted she relies on a non-invasive beauty “trick” to keep her looking camera-ready. The star said she enjoys SculpSure, also known as a body contouring treatment that uses heat to reduce fat cells. (Shields happens to also be an ambassador for the brand.)

“It’s actually incredible,” claimed Shields. “I work out so much and yet I still have like, s—t from my babies. It’s really great. It eliminates the fat cells and it actually works.”

Still, Shields said her daughters Rowan, 16, and Grier, 13, sometimes jokingly suggest injectables for her face.

“I was like, 'Come on kids!'” said Shields.

“And they’re like, ‘You really need a little something here,” the star added, pointing to her forehead. “And I’m like god-----t."

Back in April of this year, Shields told People magazine she’s learned to accept the aging process.

“I think you have to embrace it, but at the same time, be willing to do what you feel comfortable with,” she told the outlet, adding she looks her best when she’s “working out all the time, getting enough sleep, drinking a lot of water [and] drinking less alcohol.”

“If I changed my face, I think I would feel claustrophobic and horrible all the time,” she shared. “Even my face, older, is still my face. I would not go back to 25. It was great, but I am so much more relaxed now and in my own life and in my own skin and in my own happiness. I feel good about all the elements and areas of my life now.”

Shields told Fox News in 2015 she can still fit into her famous Calvin Klein jeans.

“It’s not pretty, but if I lie down, and I suck in, I can get ‘em zipped up,” she said. “I did it once, and I proved something to myself. I’m not sure what. And then I folded them back, put them in the archives, and then gave the other pair to the Met.”

The actress also added it takes hard work to stay slim over the years.

“I have to work at it,” she explained. “It doesn’t come easily to fit into anything. I spin and I do yoga and, you know, if I limit myself with alcohol I usually lose weight. And if I stop eating pasta and bread I usually lose weight.”