Britney Spears' teenage sons are all grown up in rare set of photos

Britney Spears' sons made a rare appearance on social media this week.

The "Gimme More" singer's two boys Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, were spotted all grown up and smiling wide in new photos posted on Instagram.

The photos were shared on Wednesday by Eddie Morales, who is the CEO of Movision Entertainment and a friend of Spears' ex. Sean and Jayden, who are rarely ever seen in public or on social media, were standing on either side of Morales while they flashed peace signs.

Spears' kids matched in black sweatshirts. Federline also makes an appearance in the slideshow of photos as he's seen hanging with Morales and other pals outside. Another shot is a clip of Jayden playing the piano.

Morales shared that he thinks of Federline and his sons as family.

"During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living .. talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then my hands now look at #life how beautiful gods work is … love you bro @federline4real," Morales' caption begins.

Morales also highlighted Jayden's piano skills by tagging Damon Thomas in the post and asking him to train his "nephew."

Morales' post comes just weeks after Spears paid a tribute to her sons in honor of their recent birthdays and made mention of their intentions of living privately despite her massive popularity.

"My boys' birthdays were last week…and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things….I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men!!!" Spears wrote in her caption .

She also opened up about how emotional she's been over watching them get older.

"It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing!!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days my babies in a suit !!! It's crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome !!!" she added.

Spears' post also included a quote that reads, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son."

"I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it…there's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life !!! And if they're reading this … which I'm pretty sure they're not … I love you two little devils so much !!!" she concluded.

Also this week, Spears got candid about her family drama as all eyes have been on the pop star and her family amid her conservatorship battle. Just days after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her conservator , the 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram to address the way her family has treated her during her 13-year conservatorship .

"I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off …" she continued. "I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!"