FreedBritney: Britney Spears' conservatorship ends after 13 years

"The Princess of Pop" is free again. Britney Spears - the late '90s and early 2000s pop songstress sensation - was formally freed from her conservatorship Friday after 13 years.

While Spears' fans rejoiced, some members of "The Five" were not so excited.

"I don't care," "The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld initially admitted, before criticizing the #FreeBritney movement for having "the intellectual depth of a kiddy pool."

Co-host Jesse Watters, on the other hand, said he does care, "because as a feminist…it's too long that men in this country have been allowed to institutionalize women, lobotomize women and then force them into conservatorships and then live off of their earnings."

Jessica Tarlov noted that Spears' father and her team did not let her remove her intrauterine device so that she could attempt to have a baby with her longtime boyfriend.

"And I think that that really galvanized a level of support from women and from a lot of men who are like, ‘What? How is this possible that this is going on today?’," she said.

Co-host Dagen McDowell said coverage of Spears' conservatorship "has been junk journalism from moment one." She remarked that the New York Times documentary did not go beyond interviewing her fans. It also excluded any reporting on any existing mental illness.

"The coverage of this story…[,] the coverage of violence in this country and the coverage of the mental health crisis [do] no one any service because it never talks about illness and treatment and what might happen in a family's life if somebody is suffering," McDowell said.

She added that Spears' years-long conservatorship reaped her "tens of millions of dollars" in what is "a very complicated situation."