#FreedBritney: Britney Spears' conservatorship ends after 13 years

'The Five' co-host Greg Gutfeld said the #FreeBritney movement has 'the intellectual depth of a kiddy pool'

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Britney Spears' conservatorship officially ends after 13 years Video

Britney Spears' conservatorship officially ends after 13 years

'The Five' reacts to judge restoring the pop star's independence

"The Princess of Pop" is free again. Britney Spears - the late '90s and early 2000s pop songstress sensation - was formally freed from her conservatorship Friday after 13 years.

BRITNEY SPEARS CELEBRATES AFTER CONSERVATORSHIP ENDS: 'BEST DAY EVER'

While Spears' fans rejoiced, some members of "The Five" were not so excited. 

"I don't care," "The Five" co-host Greg Gutfeld initially admitted, before criticizing the #FreeBritney movement for having "the intellectual depth of a kiddy pool."

Co-host Jesse Watters, on the other hand, said he does care, "because as a feminist…it's too long that men in this country have been allowed to institutionalize women, lobotomize women and then force them into conservatorships and then live off of their earnings." 

Jessica Tarlov noted that Spears' father and her team did not let her remove her intrauterine device so that she could attempt to have a baby with her longtime boyfriend. 

"And I think that that really galvanized a level of support from women and from a lot of men who are like, ‘What? How is this possible that this is going on today?’," she said.

    WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Supporters of Britney Spears hold a #FreeBritney rally outside the Tri Star Sports and Entertainment building on November 11, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.  (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

    WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Supporters of Britney Spears hold a #FreeBritney rally outside the Tri Star Sports and Entertainment building on November 11, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.  (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: #FreeBritney activists protest during a rally held in conjunction with a hearing on the future of Britney Spears' conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Spears was placed in a conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and an attorney, which controls her assets and business dealings, following her involuntary hospitalization for mental care in 2008. Spears and her father have asked the court to remove him from his role in the conservatorship.  (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Co-host Dagen McDowell said coverage of Spears' conservatorship "has been junk journalism from moment one." She remarked that the New York Times documentary did not go beyond interviewing her fans. It also excluded any reporting on any existing mental illness.

"The coverage of this story…[,] the coverage of violence in this country and the coverage of the mental health crisis [do] no one any service because it never talks about illness and treatment and what might happen in a family's life if somebody is suffering," McDowell said. 

She added that Spears' years-long conservatorship reaped her "tens of millions of dollars" in what is "a very complicated situation." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.