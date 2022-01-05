Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears
Published

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested for aggravated stalking in Tennessee

Alexander is best known for being married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested for stalking and violating a protection order just before the New Year.

Jason A. Alexander was arrested on December 30 for the charges of violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking, a spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department in Tennessee confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Alexander was booked into the Williamson County Jail and was released in the afternoon of January 4, an official at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

His bond was set at $30,000.

(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

This isn't Alexander's first arrest. He was taken into custody at a Nashville airport for a security violation on August 29, 2021. Alexander was in the TSA area when he allegedly "walked through" the secure side of a concourse. He was placed in handcuffs by airport security and charged with a misdemeanor, a warrant revealed. 

Alexander was also questioned and claimed he "went through the TSA checkpoint, and while looking for his flight walked out of the secure side of the C/D exit to the non-secure side and came back through the exit."

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander were married for 55 hours in Las Vegas in 2004.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander were married for 55 hours in Las Vegas in 2004. (Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

Alexander is best known for being married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004. They were high school sweethearts who tied the knot in Las Vegas but quickly had their union annulled.

Back in July, he spoke out about what actually happened in Sin City.

"The men in black swooped in, along with her mum and other family members, and they made us sign paperwork under duress to end our marriage. We didn’t want to annul it. They lied to us. It was always about controlling Britney and controlling her money," he claimed in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Alexander and Spears grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana together and were young and in love, he claimed. 

Britney Spears got engaged to Sam Asghari in the fall of 2021.

Britney Spears got engaged to Sam Asghari in the fall of 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"I was tricked by her mum, dad and lawyers into signing the annulment," Alexander alleged. "I was told our marriage could hurt Britney’s career. I loved her and was a naive kid who had been raised to trust and respect my elders, just like she had."

"We were told that if we still felt the same way about each other in six months, then we could have a big, white wedding. They strung me along for 30 days, which was how long it took to get the annulment finalized, so I couldn’t contest it, and then they changed Britney’s number so I couldn’t talk to her. There have always been dark forces in her life," he further claimed. 

Spears was about to go on tour for her fourth studio album, "In the Zone."

The pop singer is now engaged to Sam Asghari.

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

