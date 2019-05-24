Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Bristol Palin's toned Instagram pic goes viral

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Mother of three Bristol Palin, 28, posted a viral Instagram picture this week of herself looking toned in workout clothes.

The former “Teen Mom” star, who often posts pictures of her kids and family, has nearly 600,000 Instagram followers. Her three children are Levi, 10, Sailor, 3 and Atlee, 2.

BRISTOL PALIN SWEARS OFF MARRIAGE, DATING AFTER DAKOTA MEYER SPLIT

“Very fit young lady!” one person posted. “Gorgeous,” another wrote. "Now that's a woman," another follower wrote.

Palin has three kids:  Levi, 10, Sailor, 3 and Atlee, 2.<br>

Palin has three kids:  Levi, 10, Sailor, 3 and Atlee, 2.<br> (Instagram)

The photo has more than 22,000 likes.

The Alaska native posted another revealing shot taken at the beach last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP