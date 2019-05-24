Bristol Palin's toned Instagram pic goes viral

Mother of three Bristol Palin, 28, posted a viral Instagram picture this week of herself looking toned in workout clothes.

The former “Teen Mom” star, who often posts pictures of her kids and family, has nearly 600,000 Instagram followers. Her three children are Levi, 10, Sailor, 3 and Atlee, 2.

“Very fit young lady!” one person posted. “Gorgeous,” another wrote. "Now that's a woman," another follower wrote.

The photo has more than 22,000 likes.

The Alaska native posted another revealing shot taken at the beach last month.

