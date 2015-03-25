'Breaking Amish' star Kate poses for steamy Maxim pictures

"Breaking Amish" star Kate Stoltzfus has traded her bonnet for a bustier in a new issue of Maxim.



"There are definitely a lot of Amish women who have great bodies, because they work hard," Stoltzfus told the magazine. "They also eat really healthy, since they grow their own food. That's one big thing I miss about home, being able to garden and take care of plants."



Stoltzfus began pursuing a modeling career on the first season of the hit TLC show, on which she did her first sexy photo shoot wearing nothing but a bikini.

