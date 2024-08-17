Brad Pitt clarifies why he’s on ‘last leg’ of Hollywood career at age 60: ‘I feel the same’

Brad Pitt teased his upcoming retirement from Hollywood in a 2022 interview, and the A-list actor is elaborating on what he meant by his comments.

Although the 60-year-old actor previously hinted he’s in the last stretch of his career, Pitt explained he’s "just trying to work less."



"I’m still kind of on the same trajectory. I feel the same," Pitt shared in a recent interview with GQ. "I’m really just trying to enjoy the people that I love around me and just living."

While Pitt shared the same sentiments about his career slowing down two years later, he clarified that he’s not leaving the industry just yet.

Pitt made previous remarks that he was on his "last legs" of his career.

"I meant that as seasons. You know, there was moving out from the safety of the Ozarks. You embark on this thing, and it’s all about discovery. … It's really exciting and interesting… painful… awful and all of it.

"Then when you’re allowed into the big leagues, it becomes another game of responsibilities and things to answer to. But also opportunity and delight … working with people you really respect."

The Oscar winner made his recent comments during a GQ interview alongside his "Wolfs" co-star George Clooney.

Pitt went on to share his perspective on the present.

"And then it’s this time now. It’s ‘what are these last years going to be?’ Because I see my parents are very … I see just what George was explaining.

"In your 80s, the body becomes more frail. And yet I look at Frank Gehry. He’s just the loveliest man. … He’s 95 and still making great art. … He’s got a beautiful family. … I think that’s kind of the formula to stay creative and keep loving your life."

Clooney, 63, added how "lucky" the two Hollywood actors are to be part of "a profession that doesn’t force you into retirement."

"OK, but there’s two ways of doing this, right? The phone stops ringing if your decision is that you want to continue to be the character that you were when you were 35 and you want a softer lens," Clooney remarked.

"But if you’re willing to, say, move down the call sheet a little bit and do interesting character work, then you can kind of [keep working]."

During the interview, Pitt opened up about "mortality" and how it impacted his life.

"You start to understand this idea of mortality and that it is something we all have to deal with. You just become more aware of it," Pitt said. He added that he's "just trying to enjoy the people that I love around me and just living.

"I don’t know how to not sound cheesy about it, but just the air is fresh … grass is green, and I’ve just kind of become that guy a little bit."

Pitt’s comments come after he told GQ two years ago he considers himself on his "last leg" of his Hollywood career.

"This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?

"I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art," Pitt told the outlet at the time. "I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way."

Pitt began acting at the age of 22 after he left the University of Missouri just before receiving his degree in journalism. The actor had planned to pursue a career as an art director but ended up landing roles in "Another World" and "Growing Pains" after taking acting classes.

The Hollywood actor later landed roles in "Thelma & Louise," "Moneyball" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."