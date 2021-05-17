'Botched' stars Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif on how social media has changed plastic surgery

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif are heading into Season 7 of their popular reality TV show "Botched."

The plastic surgeons, known for fixing cosmetic surgeries gone wrong, spoke to Fox News about their new extreme cases and how social media has changed the plastic surgery landscape.

Fox News: What do you think fans are going to like about this season's cases?

Dr. Dubrow: We were going to do the usual extreme, complicated, hard, impossible to fix noses, breasts and all that. Then we were bringing in cases of all different kinds of body parts from accident victims, congenital deformities, you know, tumor removals but then the pandemic hit us right in the first half of the season. So, people who had active complications that we were sort of about to work on, we put a pause and the season looks very different because of the pandemic.

Dr. Nassif: It's kind of almost like a botched by nature [kind of theme]. It's an emotional roller coaster this season. There are some incredible stories this year.

Fox News: What keeps you motivated to keep filming the show?

Dr. Nassif: I have a brand new baby, a practice, a big skincare line, all that stuff. But the point is really, I can never have enough of this. That's why I hope this goes on for the next five, 10 years. You see these patients that really never thought they could get fixed. And it's really a horrible, horrible thing that keeps happening to these folks. And then when they come to us and we are actually able to improve them and you see the transformation and you see what it's done for their lives. I mean, who wouldn't want to be able to do that all the time?

Dr. Dubrow: I was in the middle of my career and I got very disillusioned. I had all these skills, but I wasn't really enjoying it. I wasn't really finding myself. And then ‘Botched’ happen and it completely reinvigorated my entire career and started a whole new thing for me and where we took all these skills, all that training, and now we apply it to really difficult problems and basically return people from a devastating, crippling problem, to try to if possible, try to make them look great.

Fox News: How do you think social media has affected the plastic surgery demand?

Dr. Dubrow: I don't like it. I think social media presents an idealized version [of reality]. I actually think the ability to Photoshop and filter has hurt celebrities, has hurt influencers, and it has hurt other people. [Users] get insecure that they [don't] look like [influencers and celebs]. I say, just dial back the filter.

Dr. Nassif: Listen, if you want [take] a selfie and filter your skin and make it look fantastic… great. Come in, do some Botox, do some great laser. I think what's happening is that [influencers and celebs] get kind of called out [because] they did not look like their image on social media. They're not being authentic.