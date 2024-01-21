'Black-ish' creator Kenya Barris to remake 'It's A Wonderful Life'

One of the world's most beloved Christmas films, "It's a Wonderful Life," could be getting a makeover.

Kenya Barris, the creator of the popular sitcom "black-ish," confirmed that he would be remaking the 1946 film with Paramount, telling the same story through the lens of a person of color.

"I feel like Christmas movies are amazing and I think the idea of taking something that has that long of a history and a tale behind it and putting an amazing piece of talent to tell that story," Barris told Variety.

"It’s a guy who’s trying to help out his community and things are going to turn around on him. I think that’s the perfect story to tell for a person of color – Black or Brown – to get into that ‘cause our communities have some issues and someone trying to help that community out," he said of the film's essence. "I think that’s the perfect vehicle to tell that story from."

The movie, filmed and produced by Frank Capra, takes place on Christmas Eve and stars actor James Stewart as the down-on-his-luck George Bailey. As he contemplates suicide, Bailey is shown a world in which he never existed by his guardian angel, Clarence, played by Henry Travers. After recognizing the impact he's had on those around him, Bailey begs for his life back.

The film was inspired by Philip Van Doren Stern's short story, "The Greatest Gift," and is revered for its magnitude. In 1990, the United States Library of Congress labeled the film "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" and it was placed into the National Film Registry.

Representatives for Paramount did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Barris also intends to remake "The Wizard of Oz," centering the story on a woman from Inglewood, California, who lives in a massive apartment complex called the Bottoms. He says the script has been completed.

"The original ‘Wizard of Oz’ took place during the Great Depression and it was about self-reliance and what people were going through," Barris said. "I think this is the perfect time to sort of like, switch the characters and talk about what someone imagines their life could be. It’s ultimately a hero’s journey. Someone thinks something is better than where they’re at, and they go and realize that where they’re at is where they should be. I want people to sort of be proud and happy about where they’re from. But I want the world to take a look at it and I hope that will come through."