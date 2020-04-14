Bindi Irwin shares throwback photo of husband with a 'Crocodile Hunter' movie DVD

It turns out Chandler Powell was an Irwin family fan long before marrying Bindi Irwin.

The newly married daughter of late “Crocodile Hunter” star Steve Irwin posted a hilarious throwback photo of her now-husband as a child holding up a copy of her dad’s 2002 movie “The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course.”

"This makes my heart so happy,” Bindi captioned the image of a youthful Chandler smiling with two front teeth missing and holding a DVD copy of the movie. “My sweetheart husband has watched Dad’s documentaries since he was little.”

She also shared a photo of an adult Powell dressed in a uniform for their zoo and holding the DVD as well. His smile is the same, but his adult teeth have clearly come in.

Bindi also noted that proceeds from all future DVD sales will go toward the wildlife in their zoo. The 21-year-old Australian TV personality and conservationist has had family on her mind for a while now thanks to recently tying the knot with Powell at a private ceremony.

“March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” Irwin revealed in March.

She also noted that plans for her wedding had to be changed quickly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, prompting people around the world to avoid large gatherings and stay inside their homes if possible.

“We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding,” she explained in the image's caption. “This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.”

Irwin added: “Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens.”