Bindi Irwin poses in nothing but a wetsuit during Australia's winter

Bindi Irwin braved Australia's cooler weather for a snorkeling adventure.

On Thursday, the "Dancing With the Stars" champ posed in a teal-and-black wetsuit while at Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort. "Super excited to be back @ladyelliotislandecoresort soaking up the sunlight and swimming with turtles and manta rays," she captioned the cute pic. "Doesn't get much better than this. #AustralianWinterDoneRight."

Steve Irwin's 17-year-old daughter also shared a video of herself flying over her homeland. "My adventure yesterday was truly perfection. I love Australia more than words can describe. #ForeverHome," she shared. "And thank you to @jessicaveronica and @lisa_veronica for creating one of my favourite songs on Earth, I was listening to this very song as I was flying over our stunning Queensland Coast. Love you both."

Meanwhile, Irwin's boyfriend, Chandler Powell, appeared to be missing his girlfriend, as he posted a throwback photo of the couple walking along a beach. "Getting lost somewhere on the U.S. Pacific Coast," he wrote. "Can't wait to see what we can get into next."

In March, Irwin gushed to ET about her boyfriend. "He's such a kind and genuine person that I'm really blessed," the conservationist, who turns 18 on July 24, said of Powell. "He's a huge part of my journey in life. At this point in my life, I'm looking forward to a lot of things. I'm going to be 18. There's so much on the horizon!"